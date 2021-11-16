Advertisement

Roy Earl J. Beirman, 30, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Roy Earl J. Beirman, 30, Hycliff Drive, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021.
Roy Earl J. Beirman, 30, Hycliff Drive, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roy Earl J. Beirman, 30, Hycliff Drive, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021.

Roy was born October 1, 1991, son of Russell J. and Vera L. (Sweet) Beirman. He attended local schools and later received his GED. Roy worked as an online marketer for various companies. Roy was one of the kindest and genuine souls there ever was and he will be missed dearly by all that knew him.

He is survived by his parents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private service will be held by the family Friday November 19th, with a celebration of life following at the VFW on Bellew Ave at 3:00. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Patricia D. Pratt, age 78, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 15,...
Patricia D. Pratt, 78, of Ogdensburg
Peter Lynn Cross, 62, child of Josephine (Peggy) Sprague and Norman Frederick Cross, born on...
Peter Lynn Cross, 62, of Watertown
Mary Ann Klingler caught COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot
Anna Margie Widrick, 80, of NYS Route 812, Croghan, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at...
Anna Margie Widrick, 80, of Croghan
Christina Mary Connors, age 73, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, and Spring Hill, Tennessee,...
Christina Mary Connors, 73, of South Colton

Obituaries

June T. Walker, 92, of Elm Street, Cape Vincent Community Servant since 1961, passed away on...
June T. Walker, 92, of Cape Vincent
Sandra Padden, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Baldwinsville, NY, passed away on...
Sandra Padden, 72, of Ogdensburg
Andrew Cuomo
NY ethics commission rescinds approval for Cuomo book deal
Butch passed away at his home on Friday evening (Nov 12, 2021) surrounded by his loving family...
Clarence “Butch” C. Wood, 76, of Heuvelton
Dennis C. Gebo, age 53 of Ogdensburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday (November 12, 2021) at...
Dennis C. Gebo, 53, of Ogdensburg