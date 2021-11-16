Roy Earl J. Beirman, 30, of Watertown

Roy Earl J. Beirman, 30, Hycliff Drive, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roy Earl J. Beirman, 30, Hycliff Drive, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021.

Roy was born October 1, 1991, son of Russell J. and Vera L. (Sweet) Beirman. He attended local schools and later received his GED. Roy worked as an online marketer for various companies. Roy was one of the kindest and genuine souls there ever was and he will be missed dearly by all that knew him.

He is survived by his parents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private service will be held by the family Friday November 19th, with a celebration of life following at the VFW on Bellew Ave at 3:00. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.

