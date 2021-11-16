Advertisement

Sandra Padden, 72, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sandra Padden, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Baldwinsville, NY, passed away on...
Sandra Padden, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Baldwinsville, NY, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton, NY, surrounded by her loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Padden, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Baldwinsville, NY, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton, NY, surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be held in private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Sandra is survived by three daughters, Dawn Padden Mohr and her husband, Frederick, of Rochester, NY, Jackie Kowaleski of Syracuse, NY, Beverly Egloff and her husband, Willard, of Liverpool, NY; a sister, Linda Bernadino of Malone, NY; a brother-in-law, Richard Brennan of Ogdensburg, NY; nine grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sandra was born on December 28, 1948, in Malone, NY, the daughter of the late Willis and Beatrice (Lamay) Allen. She graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone, NY and obtained her associate degree at Bryant and Stratton College in Syracuse, NY. Sandra married John M. Padden, Jr. on March 8, 1968, in Syracuse, NY. He predeceased her on May 6, 2014. Sandra was employed by Boorum and Pease Book Binders in Syracuse, NY as an accountant for many years until her retirement.

Sandra enjoyed crafts, reading, puzzles, and shopping. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends.

The family of Sandra wishes to extend a special thanks to the employees of the Maplewood Nursing Home, Dementia and Assisted Living Unit.

Donations may be made in Sandra’s memory to Maplewood Nursing Home, United Helpers, 205 State Street Road, Canton, NY 13617.

Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Patricia D. Pratt, age 78, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 15,...
Patricia D. Pratt, 78, of Ogdensburg
Peter Lynn Cross, 62, child of Josephine (Peggy) Sprague and Norman Frederick Cross, born on...
Peter Lynn Cross, 62, of Watertown
Mary Ann Klingler caught COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot
Anna Margie Widrick, 80, of NYS Route 812, Croghan, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at...
Anna Margie Widrick, 80, of Croghan
Christina Mary Connors, age 73, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, and Spring Hill, Tennessee,...
Christina Mary Connors, 73, of South Colton

Obituaries

June T. Walker, 92, of Elm Street, Cape Vincent Community Servant since 1961, passed away on...
June T. Walker, 92, of Cape Vincent
Andrew Cuomo
NY ethics commission rescinds approval for Cuomo book deal
Roy Earl J. Beirman, 30, Hycliff Drive, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021.
Roy Earl J. Beirman, 30, of Watertown
Butch passed away at his home on Friday evening (Nov 12, 2021) surrounded by his loving family...
Clarence “Butch” C. Wood, 76, of Heuvelton
Dennis C. Gebo, age 53 of Ogdensburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday (November 12, 2021) at...
Dennis C. Gebo, 53, of Ogdensburg