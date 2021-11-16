Tomorrow’s Health: Alzheimer’s treatments, breast cancer heart risk & holiday COVID precautions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A team of U.K. and German scientists say they’ve developed both an antibody treatment and a vaccine to help fight Alzheimer’s.

They say the new approach targets a form of a protein in the brain that’s highly toxic, and helps restore neuron function and memory loss.

Breast cancer heart risk

Women with breast cancer have a higher risk of developing an abnormal heart rhythm in the first year after being diagnosed, compared to those without cancer.

According to new research published in the European Heart Journal, breast cancer patients with the condition were also three times more likely to die from heart or blood vessel issues.

Holiday COVID precautions

With the holiday season fast approaching, a new study finds most Americans still plan to celebrate cautiously due to COVID-19.

The study out of Ohio State University found about half of Americans will ask their guests to wear masks and disclose their vaccination status, while nearly three-quarters say they plan to only celebrate with members of their household.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.