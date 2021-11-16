Advertisement

Tractor- trailer flipped in Theresa crash

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town of Theresa crash.

First responders were called to the scene on State Route 37 just before 4:30 PM Monday afternoon.

According to an official with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, a 19-year-old woman driving northbound lost control on the wet roads and hit a tractor trailer going the opposite way.

That caused the truck to go off the road and strike a utility pole before it flipped.

The 19-year-old driver and her 20-year-old male passenger were taken to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

At last check, a little after 9 PM, a stretch of Route 37 was closed from Cross Road to State Route 26.

Tickets are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

