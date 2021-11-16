Tuesday: final, final numbers in Watertown city council race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For anyone who can’t quite let go of this year’s city council race, we now have final, final numbers for the four year terms.

Nothing has changed. Lisa Ruggiero is still easily the top vote getter. Cliff Olney still wins the other seat.

That’s exactly where things stood after absentee ballots were counted Monday. But now, the Jefferson County Board of Elections has also counted the few remaining ballots - what are known as affidavit ballots and ambiguous ballots - to arrive at final, final numbers.

And they are:

Ruggiero: 2087

Olney: 1363

Capone: 1310

Shoen: 793.

While it was mathematically possible for Michelle Capone to overtake Olney after election night, the odds were extraordinarily long, proving again that absentee ballots usually don’t change the outcome of an election.

The two year seat was easily won by Pat Hickey, giving the council a new governing majority of Ruggiero, Olney and Hickey.

