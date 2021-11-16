Advertisement

Winter high school sports practice begins

By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The winter high school sports season kicked off with practice Monday as teams prepare for their coming campaigns.

One of the teams beginning preseason practice was the Watertown volleyball team.

Coach Robin Boomhower had both JV and varsity squads working out together.

With COVID still an issue for indoor sports, Watertown is taking the necessary precautions to get a full season in.

“Oh, this is the best thing that could possibly happen for me as a coach and for the athletes,” Boomhower said. “To be able to have right now a regular season that is going to go off the way it normally would. I think between sanitizing the balls, sanitizing our hands, making sure we’re wearing the masks, and just trying to stay healthy, everybody’s going to have a great year.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sandy Creek man has died after a two-car crash in Oswego County Sunday afternoon.
Two pass in fatal Mexico crash
Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Man burned in Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Recreational Marijuana
West Carthage allowing recreational marijuana sales
Election results
Olney still leads in Watertown race after absentee ballots counted
A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town...
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash

Latest News

Leo Wilson
Leo Wilson steps down as Lyme basketball coach
Winter high school sports practice begins
Leo Wilson steps down as Lyme basketball coach
Saturday was a big day for a couple of area schools at the New York State Public High School...
Sunday Sports: A family affair as South Lewis dominates at cross country states