Winter high school sports practice begins

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The winter high school sports season kicked off with practice Monday as teams prepare for their coming campaigns.

One of the teams beginning preseason practice was the Watertown volleyball team.

Coach Robin Boomhower had both JV and varsity squads working out together.

With COVID still an issue for indoor sports, Watertown is taking the necessary precautions to get a full season in.

“Oh, this is the best thing that could possibly happen for me as a coach and for the athletes,” Boomhower said. “To be able to have right now a regular season that is going to go off the way it normally would. I think between sanitizing the balls, sanitizing our hands, making sure we’re wearing the masks, and just trying to stay healthy, everybody’s going to have a great year.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.