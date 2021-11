WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were no new COVID deaths to report in the tri-county region Wednesday.

However, there are plenty of new infections.

St. Lawrence County reports 101 new cases and 23 people hospitalized.

Jefferson County has 79 new cases and 18 in the hospital.

In Lewis County, there are 28 new cases and hospitalizations rose to 17.

