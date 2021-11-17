Skip to content
Send It To 7
News
Health
Weather
Sports
Community
Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Pick a Pet
Search
Home
Watch Live
News
Send It To 7
Interviews
Obituaries
Your Turn
Craig's To-Do List
Military Matters
Blast from the Past
National
Meet The Team
Weather
Re-Openings, Closings and Cancellations
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Braggin' Rights
Health
Your Morning Checkup
Ask the Pharmacist
Community
7NEWS Community Calendar
Career Link
North Country All Stars
Pick-a-Pet
Chris Manning's TV Dinners
Mr. Food
Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Job Openings
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Press Releases
Advertisement
7 News This Morning
7 News This Morning Newscast Recording
(WWNY)
By
7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot
Watertown man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Latest News