Anna Margie Widrick, 80, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Anna Margie Widrick, 80, of NYS Route 812, Croghan, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at her home, under the loving care of her family, caregivers and Lewis County Hospice.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Croghan Mennonite Church with Pastor Ed Steckly, son-in-law, Pastor Paul Mast and Pastor Bruce Roggie officiating. There are no calling hours. Burial in Croghan Mennonite Church Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made to Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.

She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Colleen and Gene Sundberg of Beaver Falls, Cheryl and Ed Steckly of Croghan, Cathi and Beryl Roes of Beaver Falls; seven grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Sundberg, Danielle (Erik) Durkish, Rebekah (Rob) Baker, Rachel (Nick) Richter, Andrew (Ashley) Roes and Marcus Roes; eleven great grandchildren, Noah, Micah and Eliza Durkish, Aida, Finlay and Olivia Baker, Clay and Mallory Richter, Makenna, Sadie and Tessa Roes; a brother Dorrance and Janet Moshier of Fort Meade, FL; sisters-in-law, Ruth Widrick of Lowville, Frances Widrick of Bangor, PA and Betty Yousey of Lowville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Glenn R. Widrick, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Derwood Widrick, Gerald and Betty Widrick, Imelda and Ronald Hills, Maxine and Vernon Nafziger, Douglas Widrick and Norman Yousey.

Anna Margie was born on January 18, 1941 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Ezra M. and Clara E. Moshier. She graduated from Lowville Academy Central School in 1958. Anna Margie married Glenn R. Widrick on June 25, 1960 at Lowville Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart, officiating. She worked part time at Climax Manufacturing while raising her girls. From 1970 until her retirement in 2003, she was employed by Beaver River Central School in the cafeteria. Her husband, Glenn, passed away on May 2, 2018.

Mrs. Widrick was a member of the Croghan Mennonite Church, where she held many positions within the church and was active in the sewing circle. She was a member of Beaver Camp and spent several summers working there as a cook. She also volunteered at the Agape Shoppe. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, camping, traveling, snowmobiling and most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Condolences may be made on line at

