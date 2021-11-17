Arthur E. “ Buzz” Knight, 79, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Arthur E. " Buzz” Knight, 79, of Millens Bay, Cape Vincent, died November 14, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, after a long battle with lung cancer.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown, NY. A celebration of his life will be held at the family’s discretion next spring.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Farmer Knight, Cape Vincent; his son, Aaron (Monique) Knight, Fleming Island, FL; his grandchildren, Dominick Knight and Amanda Guinancio, both of Fleming Island, FL, Amber Knight, Wappingers Falls, NY, Nicole Foley, Mohawk, NY, and Aryanna Knight, Melbourne, FL; three great grandchildren, Adalyn, Elliana and Layla Gray, all of Mohawk, NY; his beloved dog , Lollipop; two sisters-in-law, Pamela (James) McGuire, Allen Park, MI, and Stephanie (Charles) McGuire, Ballston Spa, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Karen Knight, and a brother-in-law, Patrick Farmer.

He was born in Rome, NY, on October 5, 1942, to the late Arthur A. and Marie (Kunkel) Knight.

After graduating from Rome Free Academy, he attended St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY, and the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD. He also studied engineering and mathematics at Alfred State and Syracuse Universities. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves and worked as a contractor, builder and engineer in Connecticut and northern New York until his retirement.

A lifelong sailor, he participated in many local regattas and was an antique wooden boat enthusiast.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

