Advertisement

Authorities identify fatal fire victim

A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County’s Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the wheelchair-bound man who died in a fire near Black Lake Tuesday.

Deputies say that 90-year-old Levi Kio was pronounced dead at the scene by coroner Kevin Crosby.

Firefighters were called to Kio’s County Route 6 home in the town of Morristown at 4:30 p.m. County Route 6 is more commonly known as Black Lake Road.

Fire engulfed the home when volunteers arrived but was knocked down quickly.

Firefighters found Kio’s body inside.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire
A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town...
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
Mary Ann Klingler caught COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot
Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Latest News

New OB/GYN returns to North Country
Morning Checkup: New OB/GYN returns to north nountry
South Jefferson basketball standout Jackie Piddock puts pen to paper to formally commit to...
Student-athletes sign to take their talents to college
Crows roost in downtown Watertown.
Crows return to invade downtown Watertown
Wake Up Weather
Temperature rise today & fall tomorrow