Authorities identify fatal fire victim

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County’s Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the wheelchair-bound man who died in a fire near Black Lake Tuesday.

Deputies say that 90-year-old Levi Kio was pronounced dead at the scene by coroner Kevin Crosby.

Firefighters were called to Kio’s County Route 6 home in the town of Morristown at 4:30 p.m. County Route 6 is more commonly known as Black Lake Road.

Fire engulfed the home when volunteers arrived but was knocked down quickly.

Firefighters found Kio’s body inside.

The cause is under investigation.

