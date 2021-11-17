Advertisement

Barbara Ann McCarter, 87, of Harrisville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ann McCarter, 87, longtime resident of Harrisville, died peacefully at the Carthage Center, where she had been a resident.

Barbara was born November 3, 1934 in Madrid, New York, a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Cameron) Miller. She graduated from Madrid High School. A marriage ended in divorce. Barbara worked at Northland Electrical for several years before her retirement. She enjoyed activities such as arts and crafts and loved being in the company of family. She was a very caring woman, and was someone anyone would love having as a mom.

Barbara is survived by her two children, Tina (Joseph) Kasperek of Fairview Heights, IL and Lonnie McCarter of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; grandchildren, Sarah McCarter of Nashville, TN., Colin McCarter and wife Gloria Chen of Brea, CA and Shannon McCarter and husband Sean White of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Wesley, Holly, Riley and Miles; a sister, Janet Wisley and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parent, Barbara is predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Pamela McCarter and by siblings, Bobby and Greta.

There will be no services at this time. Interment will be held in the West Stockholm Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Barbara Ann McCarter are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Harrisville.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Arthur E. “ Buzz” Knight, 79, of Cape Vincent
Candles
Bettie V. Hardy, 97, of Gouverneur
Kermit J. Rutherford, age 88 passed away peacefully at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on November 12,...
Kermit J. Rutherford, 88, of Waddington
There were some tough questions from veterans in St. Lawrence County about a new VA clinic in...
Veterans ask tough questions about new VA clinic
Garrison T. “Gary” Barcomb, 62, of Canton died on Friday, November 12, 2021at the...
Garrison T. “Gary” Barcomb, 62, of Canton

Obituaries

Samuel A. Johnson Jr., 62, of Dexter, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home Tuesday morning,...
Samuel A. Johnson Jr., 62, of Dexter
Coronavirus
208 new COVID cases reported in region
Norman F. Yott, Jr., 67, of E. Division Street, passed away, Sunday, November 14, 2021 at...
Norman F. Yott, Jr., 67, of Watertown
Stephen A. Farney, 64, of Cherry Street, passed away on Monday morning, November 8, 2021 at...
Stephen A. Farney, 64, of Lyons Falls
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Tri-county area sees higher COVID positivity percentages