Barbara Ann McCarter, 87, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ann McCarter, 87, longtime resident of Harrisville, died peacefully at the Carthage Center, where she had been a resident.

Barbara was born November 3, 1934 in Madrid, New York, a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Cameron) Miller. She graduated from Madrid High School. A marriage ended in divorce. Barbara worked at Northland Electrical for several years before her retirement. She enjoyed activities such as arts and crafts and loved being in the company of family. She was a very caring woman, and was someone anyone would love having as a mom.

Barbara is survived by her two children, Tina (Joseph) Kasperek of Fairview Heights, IL and Lonnie McCarter of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; grandchildren, Sarah McCarter of Nashville, TN., Colin McCarter and wife Gloria Chen of Brea, CA and Shannon McCarter and husband Sean White of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Wesley, Holly, Riley and Miles; a sister, Janet Wisley and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parent, Barbara is predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Pamela McCarter and by siblings, Bobby and Greta.

There will be no services at this time. Interment will be held in the West Stockholm Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Barbara Ann McCarter are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Harrisville.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.