Bettie V. Hardy, 97, of Gouverneur

GOVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Bettie V. Hardy, 97, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, November 16, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood, Canton with her devoted and caring daughter Myrtle by her side.

Bettie was born June 24, 1924 in Gouverneur, NY the daughter of the late Roy. J and Myrtle M. (Maybee) Mason. She attended school in Antwerp, NY and moved to Canton with her parents after their farm and several others were taken over by Pine Camp in the early 1940′s. She married Louis W. Hardy on June 6, 1946 and they farmed it on the Old DeKalb Road until 1966 when they moved just outside Canton on the Ogdensburg Road.

Bettie had worked at the St. Lawrence Inn, Canton in the early 70′s and did some home healthcare for Charles and Clara Hall. She truly enjoyed helping and caring for Jim and Nancy Putnam’s children so Nancy could get her teaching degree.

Bettie was a Life Member of the Rebekah Lodge in DeKalb Junction, later Gouverneur and Ogdensburg Lodges. She was a member of the Canton Senior Citizen and DeKalb-Hermon Senior Citizen Clubs. She enjoyed traveling with the Senior Citizen Clubs and making quilts along with other sewing projects. On her 90th birthday, her grandson, Scott took her, his parents and wife on a seaplane ride in the Adirondack’s that she was thrilled with.

Bettie is survived by her daughter, Myrtle (Tootie) Regan, Canton; grandson, Scott and wife Mary Margaret of Frisco, TX; granddaughters, Brandy and Becky and five great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles (Sally) Mason of Syracuse and sister-in-laws, Donna Mason of Ogdensburg and Doris Ferris of Heuvelton, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, a son-in-law, Francis Regan; brothers, Albert, Webster and Earl Mason and by a sister, Aza Allen.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A private burial will be held in the DeKalb Union Risley Cemetery, DeKalb Junction, NY.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Canton Rescue Squad, 77 Riverside Drive; Canton, New York 13617 or to a Senior Citizen Club of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Bettie V. Hardy are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

