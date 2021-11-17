Braggin’ Rights: a buck, a coyote & 3 smallmouth

(WWNY) - Matthew Breyette took a nice eight-point in Copenhagen on November 4 -- 10 yards away from his tree tower. He says it’s another mount for Young Guns Taxidermy to work on and will be added to the trophies on his walls.

First-year hunter Liam is shown with the coyote he shot during Youth Hunting Weekend in October. Liam went on to get his first buck earlier this month.

Burnie Haney sent us photos from his recent fishing trips. He caught a five-pound smallmouth bass in Henderson Harbor on Veterans Day. He says that as a 26-year retired Army veteran, it was a great day for sure.

Burnie also grabbed a pair of smallmouth on Oneida Lake recently. He says they were caught on swimbaits.

If you have a photo of the game you shot or the trophy you landed, you can share it with us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

