Advertisement

Braggin’ Rights: a buck, a coyote & 3 smallmouth

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Matthew Breyette took a nice eight-point in Copenhagen on November 4 -- 10 yards away from his tree tower. He says it’s another mount for Young Guns Taxidermy to work on and will be added to the trophies on his walls.  

First-year hunter Liam is shown with the coyote he shot during Youth Hunting Weekend in October. Liam went on to get his first buck earlier this month.

Burnie Haney sent us photos from his recent fishing trips. He caught a five-pound smallmouth bass in Henderson Harbor on Veterans Day. He says that as a 26-year retired Army veteran, it was a great day for sure.

Burnie also grabbed a pair of smallmouth on Oneida Lake recently. He says they were caught on swimbaits.

If you have a photo of the game you shot or the trophy you landed, you can share it with us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire
A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town...
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash
Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
Mary Ann Klingler caught COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot

Latest News

Braggin' Rights
Braggin' Rights
The Watertown volleyball team was one of the teams beginning preseason practice Monday for the...
Winter high school sports practice begins
Leo Wilson
Leo Wilson steps down as Lyme basketball coach
Winter high school sports practice begins