City resident donates Watertown’s Christmas tree

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has gotten an early Christmas gift.

The tree that went up Wednesday on Public Square is a gift from a city resident, who didn’t want it any longer on their property.

Department of Public Works officials say the city usually has to buy the Christmas tree.

City crews took advantage of Wednesday’s mild weather to set the tree in place for the holidays.

Officials say their goal is to get all of the city’s holiday decorations up by the end of this week.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.