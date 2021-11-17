Crows return to invade downtown Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crows are back and causing a mess in downtown Watertown.

Every year around this time, thousands of crows flock to Watertown, where their feces and noise disturb residents and business owners.

Cody Baciuska from Loom Acres Wildlife Management comes to harass the crows, or kill them if harassment isn’t successful.

He uses lasers, distress calls, paintballs, and fireworks to disperse them.

“They do cause a lot of property damage,” he said. “If you walk some of the areas around the museum, at times there’s several inches of fecal accumulation as a result of crows roosting in the trees above the sidewalks and buildings.”

Baciuska says he hazes the crows a few days each month and alerts police beforehand, so his pyrotechnics aren’t mistaken for gunshots.

He says the crow problem will never go away entirely, but his methods are helping.

Years ago, Baciuska says the crow population in Watertown was around 20,000. Now he estimates it’s about 5,000.

He says if you have crows congregating at your home, you can contact him at airportwildlife.com.

