Dishaw wins Black River mayoral race by 3 votes

Francis Dishaw
Francis Dishaw(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - The race for Black River mayor ends with the incumbent winning by 3 votes.

After a recount, Francis Dishaw won his bid for reelection as a write in candidate.

After Election Day, the race between Dishaw and David Leonard ended in a tie, but a recount puts Dishaw ahead by 3 votes.

The results of all races will be certified next week.

