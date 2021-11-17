Dishaw wins Black River mayoral race by 3 votes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - The race for Black River mayor ends with the incumbent winning by 3 votes.
After a recount, Francis Dishaw won his bid for reelection as a write in candidate.
After Election Day, the race between Dishaw and David Leonard ended in a tie, but a recount puts Dishaw ahead by 3 votes.
The results of all races will be certified next week.
