Donald F. Altmire, 97, of Felts Mills

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Donald F. Altmire, 97, of NYS Rt. 3, Felts Mills, NY, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on August 12, 1924 in Carthage, NY, son of Raymond and Genevieve (Beahan) Altmire.

He married Valetta Orsbon on October 12, 1947 in Williamson, NY. The couple built a home in Felts Mills, NY in 1948 and resided there till today.

On September 15, 1944 Donald was hired as a locomotive fireman on the NY Railroad. He advanced to become an engineer and retired after 15 years of service. In 1966, he started his family business, Altmire’s Used Auto Parts.

Donald enjoyed driving tractor trailers, traveling through the United States and he especially loved the state of Texas. He was a family man and he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, hunting and spending time at hunting camp.

His hobby was building a model steam engine and he spent many hours working on it.

He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Valetta Altmire, his children Reginald (Marilyn) Altmire, Croghan, Susanne (Bill) Leeder, Ogdensburg, Barbara Siver, Felts Mills, Tom (Diane) Altmire, Watertown, Virginia (Kevin) Valentia, Michigan; two sisters, Betty Gerstenschlager and Audrey Whitten; 28 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by two sons, Richard and Donald Altmire, a granddaughter, Cortney Bura, grandson, Ross Leeder, brother, a Harold Altmire and a sister Helen Selley.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 19th at the Felts Mills Cemetery.

