Donald F. “D.J.”Jewett, 56, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donald F. “D.J.”Jewett, 56, of 28219 Fox Road, Watertown, passed away November 15, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center due to Covid 19.

He was born on November 7, 1965 in Watertown, NY, son of Donald E. and Marcia A. (Tabolt) Jewett. D.J. graduated from General Brown High School in 1985.

Following school he worked at Crowley’s in LaFargeville. On September 4, 1989 he began his career as a correction officer at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility where he worked until he retired on June 27, 2016.  Upon retiring he owned and operated D.J. & Sons Trucking and Excavation up to the present time.

D.J. was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed dirt racing with his brother Dale at various North Country-owned speedways.  He was a member of the St. Regis Rod and Gun Club for 25 years, Sons of the American Legion Post 583 in Dexter, and Watertown Elks Lodge #496.  He coached pop warner and modified football at General Brown and he loved watching his sons play sports. He enjoyed spending time at the family camp “Camp Snowflake” in Croghan.

Among his survivors are his mother, Marcia A. Jewett, Watertown; two sons and a daughter in law, Dylan A. (Mikayla) O’Connor, FL, Brandon E. Jewett, Brownville; a grandson, Luke O’Connor; his  brother, Dale L. Jewett, Pamelia; four sisters and their husbands, Christine A. (Frank) LaFlair, Watertown, Rhonda S. (Brian) Weaver, Owego, Laure L. (Dan) Siver, Chaumont, Becky L. (Wayne) Flath, Dexter; his dog, Diamond; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Donald Jewett, his maternal and paternal grandparents and a great nephew Timothy Queior.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 19th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 20th at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville.  Burial will follow in Parish Road Cemetery.

The Jewett family is respectfully asking all family and friends to wear masks while attending services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to General Brown “Best Teammate Award” Scholarship C/O General Brown High School PO Box 500 Dexter, NY 13634 or to  the D.J. Jewett Benefit for his sons C/O Community Bank 205 State St., Clayton, NY 13624.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

