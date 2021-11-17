CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Garland Hallie Hayes Sr.,84, of Chaumont, NY passed away on Monday, November 15,2021 unexpectedly at his home.

He was born on July 9, 1937, in Taylorville, IL - the son of Joseph and Daisy (Finch)Hayes.

He entered the United States Army in 1954 after graduating High School in Illinois. He served in Germany during his years of service and was honorably discharged in 1957.

He worked for Firestone in Decatur, Illinois for 20 years. Garland then moved to Chaumont to help his brother, James, with his family Farm. He began working for the City of Watertown in the maintenance Dept. He retired from there in the early 2000′s.

He was married three times, including a marriage to Twila Reed.

He is survived by his children; Garland Hallie (Stephanie) Hayes Jr., CA, Dana Sue (Curt) Brown, CA, Kim (Jay) Homstad, North Dakota, Caleb Hayes, TN and Lacey Rhea, TN. Garland has 10 grandchildren; Charlie, Bryan, John Robert, Cassandra, Jesse, Ian, Breana, Jay Jr., Logan, and Jared. He has 15 great grandchildren. A brother Rev. James L. Hayes, Chaumont and three sisters; Cheri, Janice, and Trudy. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Tessie.

He is predeceased in death by two children, Patricia Eileen (Penny)Hayes and Joshua Hayes and 5 siblings; Kenneth, George, Gene, Sue, and Bunny.

Garland loved animals and loved working on the farm, playing guitar and raising pigeons.

He was a member of Christian Life Center, Chaumont.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Christian Life Center, Chaumont with his brother Rev. James Hayes officiating. The family has requested that you wear cowboy boots to the service.

Online condolences can be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

