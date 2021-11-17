Garrison T. “Gary” Barcomb, 62, of Canton died on Friday, November 12, 2021at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg where he had been a patient for a short time. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Garrison T. “Gary” Barcomb, 62, of Canton died on Friday, November 12, 2021at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg where he had been a patient for a short time.

Gary was born April 9, 1959, a son of the late Garrison and Winifred (Taylor) Barcomb. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton and attended Canton College. Gary enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the Snow Skippers Snowmobile Club. The Cascade, there isn’t much more to say than that. If Gary wasn’t at The Cascade, he was most likely out doing something for The Cascade. Gary catered many banquets and functions for local fire departments, The ARMY Reserves, The ROTC and others. He enjoyed spending time with family and all the friends he had from sitting at the counter at 4 West Main, The Cascade Inn.

Gary is survived by his long-time companion, Terry Hooper, his three sons, Christopher Burnham, Nicholas Barcomb and Garrison Barcomb; two sister, Roxanne (John) Coffey and Suzanne (John) Pearson as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services held. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Garrison T. “Gary” Barcomb are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

