Gray to step down as Legislature chair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Legislature chair Scott Gray is leaving the job.

Gray will step down from the chairmanship at the end of the year after serving in the post for six years.

Gray tells 7 News that between increasingly polarized politics, the long-running COVID emergency, and the combination of the two, it’s time:

“Polarization of COVID, basically,” he said. “It’s been difficult. They’re tough waters to navigate. You see it on the national level, you see it on the state level, you see it on the local level. And time to let somebody else have a chance at the leadership.”

Town of Alexandria legislator Phil Reed is expected to replace Gray as chairman.

Gray will stay on the board representing Watertown’s south side.

Gray has a lot to say about his successes and failures, and the state of politics in Jefferson County.

We’ll have much more on our First @ 5 and 7 News This Evening newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.