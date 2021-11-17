Infrastructure package could mean improvements for region’s border bridges

COLLINS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - Border travel is crucial to the north country for tourism. We use massive, expensive bridges to cross the St. Lawrence River. Those bridges need improvements.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package out of Washington will invest in New York bridges, including the spans in Ogdensburg and in the Thousand Islands.

“It’s 60 years old and we’d like to get it functional for another 50 or 60 years,” said Steve Lawrence with the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.

He says the Ogdensburg–Prescott International Bridge needs a lot of work.

“It needs well over $100 million in upgrades,” he said.

Lawrence hopes those costs can be offset with funds from the recently passed infrastructure bill, which includes roughly $1.9 billion exclusively for a new statewide bridge replacement and repair program as well as $12.5 billion set aside for bridges to compete for the money.

“Funding is always tough to get a ahold of and, you know, for example, on our bridge, the amount that we need really exceeds what the local DOT or, you know, the state could help us with,” said Lawrence.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D. - NY) voted for the bill and says the money is needed to improve the conditions of bridges all across New York state.

“I think this money is essential for rebuilding all of the bridges that are structurally deficient or need just weatherization and upgrades,” she said.

As for the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority executive director Tim Sturick says there’s a lot to learn about the infrastructure bill and, before he gets in line to take any funding, he wants to know the fine details.

If there are no strings attached, Sturick says he certainly would be interested in investing in the TI Bridge.

