Kermit J. Rutherford, 88, of Waddington

Kermit J. Rutherford, age 88 passed away peacefully at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on November 12, 2021. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Kermit J. Rutherford, age 88 passed away peacefully at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on November 12, 2021.

Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid on Friday November 19, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral services. Funeral services will be held on 12:00 PM Friday November 19, 2021 at the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid with Rev. Taylor officiating. Burial will be held immediately following funeral service in Old Brookside Cemetery, Waddington, NY.

Kermit was born to the late John and Minerva (White) Rutherford in Waddington at the family home on May 10, 1933. He attended Madrid Schools.

Kermit married Myrna (Bogart) on April 24, 1956, the marriage ended in divorce.

He later married Freida March, 30 1985.

Kermit enjoyed spending time sugaring in his sugar shack where he spent many hours boiling his famous syrup. Along with his hobbies, Kermit enjoyed time spent outdoors, hunting, four-wheeling, working on small engines, feeding and watching birds from his porch.

Kermit is survived by his wife Freida Rutherford of Lisbon, NY; his daughter Cheryl and husband Gary Dumas of Waddington, NY; his sister Ilene and John Curran of Massena, NY, step-children Cynthia Cota of Canton, NY, Becky and Steven of Greenwood, Florida, Darlene (Dee) and Doug Dawley of Canton, NY and Karen and Chris Smalley of Prescott, Canada along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews a best friend Bradley Knight and wife Melanie of Lisbon, NY along with his cat companion “Sunshine”.

In addition to his parents, Kermit is predeceased by a son Arden Rutherford.

Memorial contribution may be acknowledged to St. Lawrence Valley SPCA; 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or a charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, photos and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.