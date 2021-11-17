Advertisement

Morning Checkup: New OB/GYN returns to north nountry

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A doctor is coming home to the north country.

Dr. Macy VanArnam is an OB/GYN and a native of Morristown who’s now practicing at Samaritan Health.

She introduces herself in the video and talks about her return to the north country.

She also outlines the services offered at the Women’s Wellness and Breast Center.

You can contact the center at 315-785-4155.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire
A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town...
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
Mary Ann Klingler caught COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot
Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Latest News

New OB/GYN returns to North Country
Morning Checkup: New OB/GYN returns to North Country
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Alzheimer’s treatments, breast cancer heart risk & holiday COVID precautions
Tomorrow's Health
A North Country Festival of Trees
Morning Checkup: Festival of Trees coming soon