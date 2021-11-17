Morning Checkup: New OB/GYN returns to north nountry

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A doctor is coming home to the north country.

Dr. Macy VanArnam is an OB/GYN and a native of Morristown who’s now practicing at Samaritan Health.

She introduces herself in the video and talks about her return to the north country.

She also outlines the services offered at the Women’s Wellness and Breast Center.

You can contact the center at 315-785-4155.

