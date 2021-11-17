Norman F. Yott, Jr., 67, of Watertown

Norman F. Yott, Jr., 67, of E. Division Street, passed away, Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Norman F. Yott, Jr., 67, of E. Division Street, passed away, Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on March 20, 1954 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of the late Norman F. Yott, Sr. and Doretta Johnson Yott.

After high school, Norman entered the US Navy in 1973, serving during the Vietnam War and was Honorably Discharged in 1976.

He married Sandra L. Purvis on August 23, 1989 in Watertown, NY.

Norman worked for the New York Air Brake for many years and was a truck driver for various local companies, most recently, Gaetano Transportation, Watertown, NY.

He was a member of the Bluegrass Association, Watertown American Legion, NRA, longtime member of the Watertown Sportsmen’s Club and the Mountain Man Association until he was no longer able, due to illness.

Norman, aka, Stormin Norman and Mountain Man, was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved camping with Sandra, in their new camper and enjoyed playing the banjo and guitar with his family. He especially loved his time with his little buddy and grandson, Kayden, teaching him to fish and enjoying the wilderness.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Sandra; three step-children, Bobbie Jo and Steven Woodward, Travis Clark and Shannon Clark; three grandchildren, Andrè, Steven, Jr., and Alese Woodard; five great-grandchildren, Kayden, Navarra, K’Andre, Blake and Lliam Woodard; three brothers, Randy and Mary Yott, Kenneth and Melissa Yott, and Darren Yott; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made to the Watertown Sportsmen’s Club, 17751 Dry Hill Rd., Watertown, NY 13601, to help improve handicap accessability.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com

