WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The 10th Mountain Division Band is excited to return to the live stage this December with its third annual production of “A North Country Carol.” The 2021 program, “Together Again,” will showcase its popular music ensemble “Avalanche” for two concerts, and a third concert will feature the full concert band.

Friday, December 3, 6:30 PM: Fort Drum Main Post Chapel (Avalanche)

Friday, December 10, 7 PM: The Clayton Opera House (Avalanche)

Friday, December 17, 7 PM: Indian River High School (Concert Band)

All Army Band concerts are free and open to the public, however the Clayton Opera House concert will be a ticketed event for reserved seating. Please visit their website or call their box office at (315) 686-2200 for ticket information

For more information about the concert series, please visit the band Facebook page at Facebook.com/10thMTNDIVBand/events, or call our Public Affairs office at (315) 774-6112. Climb to Glory!

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.