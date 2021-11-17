Advertisement

Police now say missing woman is pregnant

Kayla Blowers
Kayla Blowers(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department has released new information about a woman who was reported missing last month.

Officials now say 20-year-old Kayla Blowers is visibly pregnant - believed to be approximately 30 weeks along.

Also new: police say she was last seen on surveillance video on October 22 around the Travelodge and Adirondack Efficiencies on Arsenal Street.

Previously, officials said Blowers was last seen leaving a home in the 600 block of Olive Street in Watertown on October 14.

Blowers is white, 5-feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build.

She has brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she may have shaved her head since the above picture was taken.

According to police, Blowers has ties to the Troy, New York area.

If you have information, police ask you to call them at 315-782-2233.

