Potsdam man indicted in connection with major drug trafficking ring

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man and 53 other people have been indicted in connection with a major drug trafficking ring in the Capital region.

State Attorney General Letitia James announced the suspects played roles in distributing heroin laced with fentanyl, powder and crack cocaine, and methamphetamine to Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, and Warren counties sourced from New York City dealers.

Named in the indictment are 26-year-old Alex Hanson of Potsdam and 40-year-old Ryan Jacques of St. Regis Falls.

The 376-count indictment, unsealed Wednesday in Fulton County Court, charges the suspects with various counts of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

The year-long investigation led to the seizure of approximately two kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 14 grams of heroin, four handguns, and $25,000 in cash.

“Dangerous drugs have devastated too many communities throughout our state and claimed too many lives,” said James in a news release. “As New Yorkers and Americans across the country witnessed the greatest number of drug overdose deaths in history in 2020, the defendants here were allegedly flooding our streets with the very types of drugs that caused this devastation. Today, we are putting an end to their efforts that put New Yorkers in harm’s way.”

