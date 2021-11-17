Advertisement

Report: Canada to drop PCR test rule for short cross-border visits

U.S. -Canada border
U.S. -Canada border(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OTTAWA (WWNY) - A key restriction at the border may be lifted, likely leading to more day trips by Canadians to the U.S. that could be a very big boost to U.S. businesses along the border.

Right now Canada requires anyone entering that country to provide a negative COVID result from an expensive PCR test taken at the traveler’s own expense and taken no longer than 72 hours prior to their arrival at the border.

On Wednesday, a Canadian news outlet, Global News, said the Canadian government is expected to announce that it is dropping that requirement for Canadians who leave the country for 72 hours or less.

That would affect primarily what are called day-travelers to the U.S.

North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R. - 21st District) met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday with other congressional leaders.

“I’m very optimistic that there is going to be positive movement. This is an issue we’ve worked directly with Canadian MPs on. The prime minister has heard this not only from the U.S. from us today, but as well as from some of the leaders in Canada, so I’ll let Canada make those announcements on their timeline. But, I’m very proud to have worked to get this in a position where I’m optimistic of what the movement on this issue will be,” said Stefanik.

Global News reports the change may be announced later this week.

