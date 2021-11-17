Advertisement

Roswell “Izzy” J. Ezro, 64, of Star Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Roswell “Izzy” J. Ezro, age 64, of Star Lake, passed away on October 31, 2021 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital.

There is no service at this time, but may be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Roswell was born on February 17, 1957 in Star Lake to the late Ambrose John and Agnes (Tupper) Ezro. He attended the Clifton-Fine Central School and worked several jobs including at the full-service gas station in Star Lake, as a fuel delivery driver, and an operator for Langevin Excavation. He also served in the Army as an Airborne Infantry Soldier in the 82nd Airborne Infantry division.

Izzy was a quiet, reserved man who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he was a doting grandfather.

He is survived by 4 sons, Ambrose Charles Ezro, Roswell J. Ezro, Jr., Robert Ezro and Dustin Ezro, 5 grandchildren, and his 11 siblings, Valerie (David) Cline, Beatrice Arquette, Rita Terwilliger, Roberta (Patrick) Wiggins, Karen (Clifford) Steve, Elizabeth (Dennis) Stein, Lisa Jenner, Stephen Ezro, Phillip Ezro, Lawrence Ezro, and Joseph Gibbs.

