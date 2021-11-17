Samuel A. Johnson Jr., 62, of Dexter, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home Tuesday morning, November 16, 2021. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Samuel A. Johnson Jr., 62, of Dexter, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home Tuesday morning, November 16, 2021.

Born on November 8, 1959, in Watertown, NY, the son of Samuel A. and Joan (Kizzer) Johnson, he graduated from General Brown High School in 1976. Following School he worked for the City of Watertown, in the water dept. He then went to work for Lawman Construction as a contractor.

He was the “Norm” of Willie’s Bulldog Tavern. He enjoyed spending time at the bar and taking care of his girls with anything from walking them to their car late at night, to fixing small things or just a friend to talk to. Willie’s was his adopted family, he loved all the employee’s and their families, especially attending their children’s sporting events. Sam was their adopted “Uncle”. He was a big New York Giants fan and loved following General Brown sports.

He is survived by a daughter, Jessica; a brother, Thomas Johnson, of Florida; three nieces, Heather Bragger, of Brownville, Marie Felix-Shannon, of Florida and Kathy Delaney, of Oregon; a nephew Stephen Knowlton, of Ohio; several great nieces, nephews and numerous friends from Willie’s.

He is predeceased by his parents and three sisters, Marilyn Stiles, Barbara Knowlton and Patty Johnson Delaney.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1pm at Willie’s Bulldog Tavern, 212 Canal St. Dexter, NY. Burial will be at Dexter Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society

