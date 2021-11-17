Stephen A. Farney, 64, of Lyons Falls

Stephen A. Farney, 64, of Cherry Street, passed away on Monday morning, November 8, 2021 at Westchester County Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. (Funeral Home)

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Stephen A. Farney, 64, of Cherry Street, passed away on Monday morning, November 8, 2021 at Westchester County Medical Center, Valhalla, NY.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. A calling hour will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children, Cynthia Farney and her husband, Bryan Steria of Blossvale; Jeffrey and Katrina Smith of Watertown; Cassandra Spencer of Lyons Falls; 16 grandchildren; two siblings; Bruce Farney of Carthage; Kathleen Farney of Watertown; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Stephen was born on January 7, 1957 in Lowville, New York, a son of the late Francis and Rosealma Ritz Farney. He graduated from Beaver River Central School and worked on area farms. On July 15, 2000, he married Linda Smith at Pine Grove Mennonite Church. Stephen loved the farm and farming.

He was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

