Student-athletes sign to take their talents to college

By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - There were a couple of big college signings on Tuesday, one for basketball, the other for cross country.

South Jefferson basketball player Jackie Piddock put pen to paper as she formally commits to Marist on an athletic scholarship.

Piddock verbally committed to the Red Foxes last year. It’s a school she knew was for her.

Piddock scored her 2,000th point last season and she started practice Monday with her teammates for her final season at South Jefferson.

Jackie’s father Robert knows the work she’s put into the sport. Speaking for the family, he says it’s a proud moment.

Coach Michelle Watley says Jackie Piddock will be a great addition to the Marist program.

Madelyn Dinneen has dominated Section X track and cross country. The Norwood-Norfolk...
Madelyn Dinneen has dominated Section X track and cross country. The Norwood-Norfolk student-athlete signs a letter of intent to take her talents to Clemson University.(WWNY)

At Norwood-Norfolk, Madelyn Dinneen has dominated Section X cross country and track.

Her skills have led her to signing a letter of intent to take her talents to Clemson University.

Coach Kent Fetter knows Clemson is getting a great running talent.

Maddie Dinneen will fit right in at Clemson.

