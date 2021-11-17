Advertisement

Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover

Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target doesn’t seem to be having the same staffing shortage issues plaguing other retailers.

The company says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.

Target revealed Wednesday that its turnover rate for hourly workers was lower this year than in 2019.

The company is also adding 100,000 temporary employees for the busy holiday season.

Pay rate begins at $15 an hour, and workers are eligible to receive spot bonuses for working during a lockdown.

Target says it is focused on keeping current staffers by offering flexible schedules and more training.

Pay for store employees who work weekends has also increased from now until Christmas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town...
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash
Scott Gray is stepping down as chair of the Jefferson County Legislature at the end of the year.
Gray to step down as Legislature chair
Mary Ann Klingler caught COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
The Watertown International Airport is celebrates its 10th anniversary of commercial airline...
Watertown airport celebrates 10 years with American Airlines
Scott Gray is stepping down as chair of the Jefferson County Legislature at the end of the year.
Gray: we’re here to govern
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X