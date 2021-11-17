Temperature rise today & fall tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a bit warmer today, but things go topsy-turvy heading into tomorrow.

Wednesday starts with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. They’ll climb to around 50.

There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and they’ll mainly be in the afternoon. Any morning precipitation could be a mix of rain and snow.

Temperatures rise into the mid- to upper 50s overnight. Thursday’s highs will be early, with temperatures falling into the mid-40s by afternoon.

It will be rainy and breezy all day.

Friday will be partly sunny with a small chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be around 40.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 40s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Showers are likely Monday. Highs will be around 45.

It’s going to feel like December on Tuesday. It will be in the mid-30s with partly sunny skies and a chance of snow.

