Thanksgiving meal prices rise, shoppers look for deals

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanksgiving is a week away and shopping for this big meal will likely cost you more this year.

With inflation at a 31-year high, prices might look different than years past.

“I’ve noticed that you have to be frugal and you have to look at the ads. You’ve gotta look for the deals,” said Janet Gollaher, shopper.

We went shopping at Save A Lot. So, let’s break down the dinner at Save A Lot:

Mashed potatoes are a $1.99.

Butter for them is $3.99.

Veggies like green beans are $2.99 and if you’re making casserole, add another $2.

Throw in some bread rolls and a pie for dessert and you’re up to $19.

You may want some stuffing mix, corn, yams, gravy, and milk, which is up to $2.99.

Last, but not least, would be the turkey, of course. Consumer experts say expect turkeys to be a little bigger this year because of delays in the shipping and processing industry. That may mean they cost a little more.

The ones we found at Save A Lot are about $25.

“Absolutely sky high. The poultry and the meat are the biggest effect with this inflation. Goin’ through the roof,” said Jim Briggs, shopper.

But that isn’t stopping most people from getting their holiday favorites.

“I love cheesy mashed potatoes and probably green beans,” said Helena Pineiro, shopper.

Because even inflation can’t stick a fork in tradition.

“Just enjoy. It’s one day a year. Eat all you want,” said Briggs.

