Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Leray Street
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic will be detoured around the 500 block of Watertown’s Leray Street for a second day.
On Tuesday, it was sewer repairs. On Wednesday, crews will repair the street itself.
Work starts at 7 a.m. and is expected to be done by 4 p.m.
Both north- and southbound lanes will be closed between West Main and West Lynde streets.
Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.
