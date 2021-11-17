Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Leray Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic will be detoured around the 500 block of Watertown’s Leray Street for a second day.

On Tuesday, it was sewer repairs. On Wednesday, crews will repair the street itself.

Work starts at 7 a.m. and is expected to be done by 4 p.m.

Both north- and southbound lanes will be closed between West Main and West Lynde streets.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.

