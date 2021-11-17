Advertisement

Veterans ask tough questions about new VA clinic

By Keith Benman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There were some tough questions from veterans in St. Lawrence County about a new VA clinic in Potsdam.

During an informational session Wednesday at the Best Western University Inn in Canton, veterans wanted to know about co-pays, transportation, and why often no one answers the phone at the Massena VA clinic, which will close as the new Potsdam clinic opens on December 1.

A number of vets are also concerned about mental health services; they say more specialists are needed.

“And that’s another thing that veterans themselves are angry about is because they’re not getting the service that they think they should get,” said veteran Joe York.

“We’re very interested in how we can improve the clinic. There are some veterans that are very happy with it, there are some veterans that have given us some feedback that we need to go back and study...That’s why we come. That’s why we’re here. And we’re really enjoying getting the feedback,” said Robert McLean, Veterans Affairs public affairs officer.

Veterans in Massena have expressed concern about the move to Potsdam Plaza. The VA says it will actually be a more central location for the county.

