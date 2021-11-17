Advertisement

Voters approve spending $25M more on Indian River school projects

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Residents in the Indian River school district voted “yes” to spending another $25 million on big construction projects at the schools.

Fifty-seven people voted for the additional spending and eight voted against it.

District residents approved spending $41 million on the projects in 2019. The additional $25 million is needed because the price of everything, including supplies and labor, went way up with the COVID pandemic.

But one thing that won’t be going up is taxes.

“This will not change district taxes at all,” business manager Audrey Stevenson said. “There will be zero impact to our tax levy this year, next year, or the years to come.”

Taxes will not go up because state aid will cover most of the increased cost. The district’s savings will cover what’s left.

The board of education will need to approve the vote on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire
A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town...
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash
Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
Mary Ann Klingler caught COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Temperature rise today & fall tomorrow
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Leray Street
Scott Gray is stepping down as chair of the Jefferson County Legislature at the end of the year.
Gray to step down as Legislature chair
Indian River vote