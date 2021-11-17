Voters approve spending $25M more on Indian River school projects

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Residents in the Indian River school district voted “yes” to spending another $25 million on big construction projects at the schools.

Fifty-seven people voted for the additional spending and eight voted against it.

District residents approved spending $41 million on the projects in 2019. The additional $25 million is needed because the price of everything, including supplies and labor, went way up with the COVID pandemic.

But one thing that won’t be going up is taxes.

“This will not change district taxes at all,” business manager Audrey Stevenson said. “There will be zero impact to our tax levy this year, next year, or the years to come.”

Taxes will not go up because state aid will cover most of the increased cost. The district’s savings will cover what’s left.

The board of education will need to approve the vote on Thursday.

