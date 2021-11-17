Advertisement

Watertown airport celebrates 10 years with American Airlines

The Watertown International Airport is celebrates its 10th anniversary of commercial airline service with American Airlines.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown International Airport is celebrating its 10th anniversary of commercial airline service with American Airlines.

Since its first flight on November 17, 2011, more than 390,000 passengers have flown on American Airlines flights from the local airport.

A celebration was held at the airport Wednesday with balloons, cupcakes and a cake cutting.

Passengers on hand for the occasion said they like using the airline and airport because of the free parking, short lines and the staff.

“From the management right down to the staff, the staff level, they’re certainly doing a great job bringing in additional customers and promoting the area, the Watertown and of course the Thousand Islands area,” said Michael Docteur, passenger.

Airport officials gave a special shout-out to all of its passengers, American Airlines staff, TSA, and airport staff for a successful 10 years.

