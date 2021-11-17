Advertisement

Watertown Noon Rotary Club selling calendars, seeking photos for 2023

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary Club is not only raising funds through its 2022 calendar sales, it’s also inviting area high school students to submit photos for its 2023 calendar.

Michelle Carpenter appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the specifics. Watch her interview above.

The 2022 calendar has a historical theme and is for sale for $10. To buy a calendar, reach out to a local Rotarian, visit the club’s website, or call 315-836-1363.

This is the club’s only fundraiser for its service projects this year. There’s more information on the club’s Facebook page.

The club is also inviting Jefferson County students in grades 9-12 to enter photographs featuring “Seasons of the Scenic North Country” to be included in the 2023 calendar.

Students are asked to submit original photographs by March 1, 2022 by mailing a thumb drive with the enclosed application to

Calendar Photo Contest, Watertown Noon Rotary Club, 200 Washington Street #409, Watertown, NY 13601; or by emailing your photo and application to noonrotaryclubwatertown@gmail.com.

If sending an email, be sure to look for a response from the club to confirm that the submission was received.

Pictures should be high resolution 300-600dpi, and at a size of 10″ wide and 6-8″ tall.

Photos will be judged by a committee. If your photo is selected to be used in our 2023 calendar, you will receive

$25 and a free calendar. If your photo is selected for the cover your will receive $50 and a free calendar.

Email any questions to noonrotaryclubwatertown@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire
A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town...
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
Scott Gray is stepping down as chair of the Jefferson County Legislature at the end of the year.
Gray to step down as Legislature chair
Mary Ann Klingler caught COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot

Latest News

Francis Dishaw
Dishaw wins Black River mayoral race by 3 votes
Potsdam man indicted in connection with major drug trafficking ring
Scott Gray leaving chairman job
A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities identify fatal fire victim