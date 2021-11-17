Watertown Noon Rotary Club selling calendars, seeking photos for 2023

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary Club is not only raising funds through its 2022 calendar sales, it’s also inviting area high school students to submit photos for its 2023 calendar.

Michelle Carpenter appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the specifics. Watch her interview above.

The 2022 calendar has a historical theme and is for sale for $10. To buy a calendar, reach out to a local Rotarian, visit the club’s website, or call 315-836-1363.

This is the club’s only fundraiser for its service projects this year. There’s more information on the club’s Facebook page.

The club is also inviting Jefferson County students in grades 9-12 to enter photographs featuring “Seasons of the Scenic North Country” to be included in the 2023 calendar.

Students are asked to submit original photographs by March 1, 2022 by mailing a thumb drive with the enclosed application to

Calendar Photo Contest, Watertown Noon Rotary Club, 200 Washington Street #409, Watertown, NY 13601; or by emailing your photo and application to noonrotaryclubwatertown@gmail.com.

If sending an email, be sure to look for a response from the club to confirm that the submission was received.

Pictures should be high resolution 300-600dpi, and at a size of 10″ wide and 6-8″ tall.

Photos will be judged by a committee. If your photo is selected to be used in our 2023 calendar, you will receive

$25 and a free calendar. If your photo is selected for the cover your will receive $50 and a free calendar.

Email any questions to noonrotaryclubwatertown@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.