73rd Annual Fall Juried Art Show

Join the North Country Arts Council (NCAC) for the 73rd Annual Juried Fall Art Show, highlighting some of the finest art and artisans in the North Country. The show will be in the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown, New York, from November 19 through December 11, 2021.

We’re excited to return to our traditional opening and awards ceremony on Friday, November 19 from 5pm to 7pm. The public is invited to view the exhibit, including artwork available for sale, during normal building business hours. Artwork can be purchased through the NCAC online store at nnyart.org.

This event was made possible by the generous donations from Stewart’s Shops, Johnson Publishing/Watertown Daily Times, Inkwell Graphix, The Whimsical Pig, Fibonacci Art Gallery, Focal Point Framing, Watertown Wealth Management, The Iva Smith Memorial Gallery of Fine Art, and many other donors and supporters. For more information about the Fall Art Show, or to contribute as a supporter, contact Fall Art Show Co-Chairs Mel Eatherington and Dana Kelly Gillan at FallArtShow@nnyart.org.

For the safety of all attendees, guests are asked to observe current CDC COVID-19 protocols concerning mask wear policies pertaining to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

