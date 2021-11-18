After a stressful couple of days, Dishaw ‘ecstatic’ over mayoral win

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - “Ecstatic,” Francis Dishaw said. “Like a kid that just won a prize.”

That was Dishaw’s reaction when he learned he had unofficially won the race to become Black River’s mayor.

As of Monday, there was a tie between Dishaw and his opponent, David Leonard.

Leonard won the Republican primary against Dishaw in June, but Dishaw wasn’t giving up. He began a write-in campaign.

“My mindset going into it, I basically kind of thought, ‘you know, I can do this, if I work hard enough at it,’” Dishaw said.

After an initial tally of all votes on Monday, Dishaw and Leonard were tied: 131 votes apiece. At the time, that included five write-in votes for Dishaw that were questionable and needed to be reviewed.

It made for a stressful couple of days.

“I’d go one direction saying, ‘I don’t know if I’ll win’” he said. “Then I said, ‘You know I’m going to think positive. I’m going to win.’”

In the end, all five questionable votes counted, according to Jude Seymour with the county Board of Elections, and the recounted number showed a new final, 135 to 132 in Dishaw’s favor.

His opponent, David Leonard, says he reviewed the results with the Board of Elections and mentioned he’d like some more clarification on some of the signatures. Some, he says, were written outside of the spaces provided for voting.

“You know, I owe it to the voters of Black River for this clarification,” Leonard said.

According to the Board of Elections, any further clarification would need to be looked at outside of the board’s certification process.

As for Dishaw, while the results still need to be certified, he says he’s looking forward to his role.

“It feels good,” he said. “The hard work paid off.”

