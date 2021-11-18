Advertisement

After a stressful couple of days, Dishaw ‘ecstatic’ over mayoral win

Francis Dishaw is being named the unofficial winner of the Black River mayoral race. That's...
Francis Dishaw is being named the unofficial winner of the Black River mayoral race. That's after the race was called a tie on Monday.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - “Ecstatic,” Francis Dishaw said. “Like a kid that just won a prize.”

That was Dishaw’s reaction when he learned he had unofficially won the race to become Black River’s mayor.

As of Monday, there was a tie between Dishaw and his opponent, David Leonard.

Leonard won the Republican primary against Dishaw in June, but Dishaw wasn’t giving up. He began a write-in campaign.

“My mindset going into it, I basically kind of thought, ‘you know, I can do this, if I work hard enough at it,’” Dishaw said.

After an initial tally of all votes on Monday, Dishaw and Leonard were tied: 131 votes apiece. At the time, that included five write-in votes for Dishaw that were questionable and needed to be reviewed.

It made for a stressful couple of days.

“I’d go one direction saying, ‘I don’t know if I’ll win’” he said. “Then I said, ‘You know I’m going to think positive. I’m going to win.’”

In the end, all five questionable votes counted, according to Jude Seymour with the county Board of Elections, and the recounted number showed a new final, 135 to 132 in Dishaw’s favor.

His opponent, David Leonard, says he reviewed the results with the Board of Elections and mentioned he’d like some more clarification on some of the signatures. Some, he says, were written outside of the spaces provided for voting.

“You know, I owe it to the voters of Black River for this clarification,” Leonard said.

According to the Board of Elections, any further clarification would need to be looked at outside of the board’s certification process.

As for Dishaw, while the results still need to be certified, he says he’s looking forward to his role.

“It feels good,” he said. “The hard work paid off.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire
Potsdam man indicted in connection with major drug trafficking ring
A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities identify fatal fire victim
Scott Gray is stepping down as chair of the Jefferson County Legislature at the end of the year.
Gray to step down as Legislature chair

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie: legs, glutes & quads
Fitness with Jamie: legs, glutes & quads
Carthage's McKinley Fielding signs a letter of intent to run track and cross country at...
Carthage athlete inks letter of intent to run in Division I
Wake Up Weather
Snow on the Tug Hill tonight
Fitness with Jamie: legs, glutes & quads