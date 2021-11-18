Annie in the Water - November 24

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Annie in the Water Performance Date: 11/24/2021, 7:30 pm

Music. “High energy jams, mixed with funky tones, but chill when you need”. Tickets are $20/$25/$35 each (General Admission/Side Balcony/Center Balcony).*There will be a cash bar located on the main floor*General admission tickets will be in the performance hall with standing room only and a cash bar. Reserved seating is available in the balcony.Annie in the Water is the feeling of driving down mountain roads with longtime friends. As the sun rises in the rearview, an unwritten story awaits on the road ahead.Comprised of members Brad Hester (Lead Vocals/Rhythm), Michael Lashomb (Lead Guitar/Vocals), Ryan Trumbull (Drums/Vocals), Chris Meier (Bass/Vocals), Matt Richards (Keys/Vocals) and Brock Kuca (Percussion/Vocals), each performance is another adventure; exhilarating and everlasting.

