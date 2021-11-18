Advertisement

Annie in the Water - November 24

At the Clayton Opera House
Annie and the Water, November 24 at 7:30 pm
Annie and the Water, November 24 at 7:30 pm(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Annie in the Water Performance Date: 11/24/2021, 7:30 pm

Music. “High energy jams, mixed with funky tones, but chill when you need”. Tickets are $20/$25/$35 each (General Admission/Side Balcony/Center Balcony).*There will be a cash bar located on the main floor*General admission tickets will be in the performance hall with standing room only and a cash bar. Reserved seating is available in the balcony.Annie in the Water is the feeling of driving down mountain roads with longtime friends. As the sun rises in the rearview, an unwritten story awaits on the road ahead.Comprised of members Brad Hester (Lead Vocals/Rhythm), Michael Lashomb (Lead Guitar/Vocals), Ryan Trumbull (Drums/Vocals), Chris Meier (Bass/Vocals), Matt Richards (Keys/Vocals) and Brock Kuca (Percussion/Vocals), each performance is another adventure; exhilarating and everlasting.

Tickets and information

