Area businesses could see more Canadian shoppers soon

U.S. - Canada border
U.S. - Canada border(MGN / Bobby Hidy / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLINS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - North country businesses along the border could be seeing more Canadian shoppers for the holidays as Canada plans to drop a costly barrier for crossing the border.

Several Canadian news agencies reported Wednesday that Ottawa will no longer require a negative molecular COVID test for Canadians coming home after a brief trip to the United States - brief meaning fewer than 72 hours.

That test can cost up to $200.

This news catches the attention of the man who runs the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council. For Corey Fram and border businesses, it’s news they’ve been waiting to hear.

“It’s a direct shot for our economy in a time when the tourism economy slows down. We have a little less product in the winter months. This helps with the retail folks, the dining folks, some of the hotel lodging gets some of the benefits of that,” said Fram.

Canada is expected to stop requiring negative tests for short-term Canadian travelers at the end of the month.

