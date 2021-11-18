Advertisement

Big turnout at food giveaway in St. Lawrence County

Friendly folks delivered boxes of food to vehicles driving through the Gouverneur - St....
Friendly folks delivered boxes of food to vehicles driving through the Gouverneur - St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds.(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The line of cars stretched out of the fairgrounds and all the way down the street. The traffic jam was for a food giveaway that wasn’t even expected to happen.

Friendly folks delivered boxes of food to vehicles driving through the Gouverneur - St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds.

There was bumper to bumper traffic.

“People were waiting for three hours in line to get free food,” said Stephanie LaShomb, organizer.

Hundreds of dairy and produce boxes were donated by the Food Bank of Central New York for a drive LaShomb didn’t see coming.

“This one was really a gift. We weren’t supposed to have this one,” she said.

But one she knows the area really needs.

“We have many members in our community that really struggle each week to put food on their table,” she said.

Jacquelyn Kelly, the new superintendent of the Gouverneur Central School District, says even though the drive wasn’t organized by the school, she made sure to lend a hand and was happy others did too.

“It speaks to the volume of this community and how people support one another,” said .

And as the line of cars cleared up a volunteer shared why giving back is so important to him.

“I was a poor child growing up in this community. Now I’m older, moved back to this community. I know what it is to struggle and I just want to help the people out there,” said Shawn Kirby, volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potsdam man indicted in connection with major drug trafficking ring
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire
A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities identify fatal fire victim
Scott Gray is stepping down as chair of the Jefferson County Legislature at the end of the year.
Gray to step down as Legislature chair

Latest News

Scott Gray out as Legislature chair
Major Michael TenEyck
State police appoint new Troop D commander
Discovered missing in August, 2 horses are now back together after the owners, their friends...
Horses reunited after police say they were stolen
Inmates at Ogdensburg Correctional Facility are writing letters to keep the prison open.
Inmates write letters to prevent closure of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility