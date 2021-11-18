BOCES sees more students studying criminal justice

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Education in criminal justice is more than just learning about what police officers do. Some students enroll to gain skills for a military or legal career.

At Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, students learn how to dust for fingerprints. It’s hands-on learning at the Charles Bohlen Technical Center.

The students are studying for a career in criminal justice.

Marissa Jones is a student, inspired after a real-life tragedy happened in her hometown.

“When a police officer was shot down the road from me, I kind of, you know, really started considering this career,” she said.

Jones is talking about state Trooper Joel Davis, who was shot and killed when responding to an emergency in the town of Theresa in 2017.

“I wanted to help people who needed the help,” she said.

And it’s not just dusting for prints that has students excited about learning.

“We are going to learn combat classes which will very much help me in both of my careers I’m going too,” said student Robert Hess.

The program has been around for years, but recently has gained a lot of traction. Enrollment jumped by more than 20 students this year, causing BOCES to bring on a third criminal justice teacher.

“No matter whether they want to be border patrol or DEC or military, it gives them some structure in here. We pretty much run it like an academy so the kids really thrive on it, they really enjoy it,” said Todd Gorman, teacher.

And it’s that academy atmosphere that has helped the students gel with one another to tackle any task that is thrown their way

“I almost missed today. If I came here tomorrow, I’m sure if I asked somebody they would have caught me up and I would have been right back, you know, to where I was supposed to be,” said student Brandon Malloy.

Officials with BOCES say this opportunity also appeals to students because it’s free of charge to them and they expect enrollment to continue to grow for the next several years.

