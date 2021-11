WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the area late tomorrow, dropping the temperatures for the weekend. Expect rain overnight with lows in the 40′s.

Thursday will be mild with rain likely. Highs will be in the 50′s.

Some lake effect snow is possible on the Tug Hill on Friday morning. Highs will be around 40.

