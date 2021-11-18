Advertisement

Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee

The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head.(WZTV, BRENTWOOD PD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Tennessee family’s pet Lab is being celebrated as a hero after alerting the neighborhood to the presence of an armed criminal.

“Gus” went after the convicted felon, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head. The noise alerted neighbors in the Brentwood subdivision who then called police.

Home security video helped police capture the suspect, 20-year-old Kequan Waller.

Gus was taken to the veterinarian, where he jumped off the stretcher and walked into the building himself.

Since the shooting, the Golden Labrador has made a full recovery and earned a new nickname, “superdog.”

His owners, the Dixon family, have even made Gus a superhero cape to celebrate his new found fame.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potsdam man indicted in connection with major drug trafficking ring
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire
A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities identify fatal fire victim
Scott Gray is stepping down as chair of the Jefferson County Legislature at the end of the year.
Gray to step down as Legislature chair

Latest News

FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
Scott Gray out as Legislature chair
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict
Major Michael TenEyck
State police appoint new Troop D commander